Sane hails Guardiola influence on development

Omnisport
NEWS
News
74   //    19 Mar 2019, 19:47 IST
leroy sane - cropped
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane has hailed the role played by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in his development as a player.

Sane joined City from Schalke in 2016 and was named PFA Young Player of the Year as the club lifted the Premier League trophy last season.

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in 25 league appearances so far this season and says he owes Guardiola a significant debt.

"He has had a great influence on me," Sane said at a media conference with the Germany national team. "Because of him I improved a lot and got to his level. Also because of my great team-mates.

"But he always tries to make all of us better every day. That is his main goal. We work always on our weaknesses."

Sane added that he believes the Premier League to be the best in the world, stronger than the Bundesliga in his native Germany.

"Me personally, I think the Premier League is a bit stronger than the German league," he added. "But the difference isn't too big.

"If you see how many German players are on a very good level and the German teams also are on a good level.

"There is always change of which countries dominate. Some years ago the German teams were very strong. Now it's the Premier League.

"Who knows, maybe in the next years a Spanish team will be on top. That always changes. So I don't think we should be too critical of it."

