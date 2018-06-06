Sane is still a very important player - Boateng backs Germany winger after 'surprise' omission

Joachim Low's call to leave Leroy Sane out of Germany's World Cup squad surprised Jerome Boateng, but he expects the winger to bounce back.

Jerome Boateng expects Leroy Sane to bounce back and be a key player for Germany after Joachim Low's "surprise" decision to leave the winger out of his World Cup squad.

Manchester City star Sane was the shock absentee when Low confirmed Germany's 23-man group for the finals on Monday, having failed to impress on the international stage.

Boateng did not expect the winger to be one of the men to miss out, but he acknowledges that Low had a tough job in narrowing down a talented squad.

"Of course, it was a difficult decision for the coach. It isn't easy when you have so many good players," Boateng told reporters at Germany's media day.

"Unfortunately it is Leroy [who misses out]. I am sure that, for the player, it is a disappointment. Despite this, he keeps his head up und was very positive. He has wished us good luck and sent us a message.

"For a young player, the decision is more difficult. But he has dealt well with that.

"It is certainly a surprise but, in football, there are no easy decisions. Now we have to try to shape a positive World Cup without Sane. He is still a very important player for the team. His qualities are rare in Germany."

Midfielder Toni Kroos was less surprised by Sane's omission, saying he had given Low's decision little thought.

"It was only surprising if someone is thinking 24-7 about who could leave the squad, just like [the media] do," he said.

"I don't think about those things, because the coach does that. I think, with the squad we have, he has chosen a good mixture and he is convinced that this is the best team. I agree with him."