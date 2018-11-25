Sane salutes 'unbelievable' Sterling

London, Nov 25 (AFP) Leroy Sane hailed Raheem Sterling as "unbelievable" on Saturday after the England winger inspired Manchester City to a 4-0 rout of West Ham.

Sterling was unstoppable at the London Stadium as Premier League leaders City racked up their eighth successive win in all competitions.

He set up the opening goal for David Silva and tapped in the second himself with a cool finish from Sane's cross.

Germany international Sane netted after being set up by another Sterling assist as City raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time.

It was a ruthless display from the champions and all the more impressive coming off the back of a two-week international break.

Sane, who scored his second in stoppage time, admitted Sterling was the key to the latest swaggering show from Pep Guardiola's side.

"We are all happy that we won here, especially away and after an international break," Sane told CityTV.

"Before my first goal we did a lot of passes. Raheem had an eye for me in the middle.

"Raheem is unbelievable. A great guy, how he has played this season he has improved a lot. It's really exciting to play with him.

"He has the hunger to score more goals. I'm really happy for him. Everyone can see we are really motivated to win the games