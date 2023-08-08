Santa Coloma entertain Alkmaar at the Estadi Nacional in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

The hosts kicked off their campaign in the first round with a 3-1 win on aggregate over Penybont. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, goals in extra time from Ivan Garrido Ciaurriz and Christian Novoa helped them to a comeback win. In the second round, Coloma fell two goals down in the away leg but scored thrice, including another extra time winner from Garrido Ciaurriz.

Alkmaar, meanwhile, will play their first competitive game of the season. They finished fourth in the Eredivisie last season to reach the third qualifying round. Last season, they kicked off their Conference League campaign in the second qualifying round and made all the way to the semi-finals, losing to eventual champions West Ham United.

Santa Coloma vs Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. This will be the first meeting against a Dutch team for Coloma and an Andorran team for Alkmaar.

Coloma have never qualified for the group stage of a UEFA competition and are in the third qualifying round for the first time.

Alkmaar have qualified for the group stage of a European competition in the last four seasons.

Coloma have three wins in 12 games in the qualifiers, with all three coming at home.

Alkmaar have suffered defeats in three of their last four away games in European competitions.

Alkmaar are unbeaten in five friendlies, winning four.

Santa Coloma vs Alkmaar Prediction

Coloma have recorded wins and kept clean sheets in their two home games in the qualifiers. They have won four of their last five home games, keeping three clean sheets

Alkmaar, meanwhile, have been in good touch throughout the pre-season, keeping three clean sheets in five games. Considering their better record in European games, expect them to eke out a narrow win in their first competitive game of the season.

Prediction: Coloma 1-2 Alkmaar

Santa Coloma vs Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Alkmaar

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vangelis Pavlidis to score or assist any time - Yes