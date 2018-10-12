×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Santos on Ronaldo: No team can be better without the best in the world

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    12 Oct 2018, 04:15 IST
Fernando Santos Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal training session 21062018
Fernando Santos & Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal boss Fernando Santos dismissed suggestions that Portugal put in an improved performance due to Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from their 3-2 win over Poland.

Andre Silva and Bernardo Silva scored either side of Kamil Glik's own goal to seal a second win in the Nations League for Portugal, who top their group.

Ronaldo was not picked for this round of international fixtures, amid rape allegations - which the 33-year-old has strongly denied - following an incident in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

But Santos insisted that his side were not better off without the Juventus star.

"No team can be better without the best in the world, it's not worth talking about who's not there," Santos told reporters.

"When Cristiano plays, he is more advanced on the left side and gives us more ability to finish.

"When he plays we have to find a solution to get the ball to him and when he comes inside we have to have a player to cover on the left. This is how we will continue.

"We started well, controlled the ball, but conceded a goal. It could have been a difficult time but the team stayed calm, controlled the rhythms.

"We scored the third goal and then there was a little issue with losing the ball in dangerous zones. We had a lot of problems.

"Portugal has only one focus, to win, the results in official matches show this.

"We do not get to be a European champion without wanting to win. A few times [we are] more defensive, others more offensive, but you have to defend well, otherwise you will not win."

Omnisport
NEWS
Like Real Madrid, Portugal has to cope without Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
3 stats that show Real Madrid have regressed without...
RELATED STORY
5 Footballers who would have been even better without...
RELATED STORY
7 life lessons you can learn from Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Santos welcomes growing Portugal options in Ronaldo absence
RELATED STORY
Santos: Ronaldo deserved UEFA award ahead of Modric
RELATED STORY
Portugal keeps winning in Nations League without Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
The Top 10 Football Players in the World
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
The Best FIFA Awards 2018: A bittersweet victory for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow GRE HUN 12:15 AM Greece vs Hungary
Tomorrow EST FIN 12:15 AM Estonia vs Finland
Tomorrow BEL SWI 12:15 AM Belgium vs Switzerland
Tomorrow CRO ENG 12:15 AM Croatia vs England
Tomorrow NOR SLO 09:30 PM Norway vs Slovenia
African Cup of Nations
11 Oct CON LIB 08:00 PM Congo vs Liberia
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
Tomorrow MYA BOL 05:30 PM Myanmar vs Bolivia
Tomorrow UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us