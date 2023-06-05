Santos vs Newell's Old Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6, 2023 

Santos host Newell's Old Boys at the Urbano Caldeira on Tuesday (June 6) in the group stages of the 2023 CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

The hosts have struggled on the continent and domestic league this season and are in danger of exiting the Copa Sudamericana in the group stage. Santos lost 2-1 to Audax in their last group game, taking the lead in the first half before a red card to Joaquim saw their opponents turn the game around. Santos are third in the standings with four points.

Old Boys, meanwhile, have breezed through the group stage despite their unimpressive domestic showings. They beat Bolivian outfit Blooming 3-2 in their last continental outing. Ivan Gomez and Jorge Recalde got on the scoresheet either side of a Christian Lattore own goal.

Santos vs Newell's Old Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Santos and Newell's. Their first meeting last month saw Old Boys win 1-0.

Santos are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.

Old Boys are the highest-scoring side in Group E, netting eight times.

Santos are one of eight teams in the top flight this season yet to lose at home.

All but one of Newell's six league defeats this season have come away from home.

La Lepra have scored 16 goals in the Liga Profesional this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the standings.

Santos vs Newell's Old Boys Prediction

Santos are on a six-game winless streak, losing thrice. They have, however, performed well at home in recent weeks, going unbeaten in 15 games at the Urbano Caldeira.

Newell's, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three games and have lost just one of their last eight. They have won one of their last five away games, though, and could have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Santos 1-1 Newell's

Santos vs Newell's Old Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of Santos' last four games.)

