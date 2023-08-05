Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2023

Sao Paulo host Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday (August 6).

Both teams are struggling for form in the league. While Sao Paulo have managed one win in five games, Atletico are winless in ten. Sao Paulo are eighth with 26 points but could move into the top five with a win.

Tricolor Paulista are set to face one of their fiercest rivals in the country. Clashes between the two sides are always unpredictable. Their previous three meetings ended in stalemates. This game is expected to be particularly intense, with the teams looking to put a positive spin on their respective campaigns.

Atletico will head into the game off successive losses – two in Serie A and one in the Copa Libertadores. The visitors parted ways with Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet in June due to a poor run of results and hired Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari on a 1.5-year contract.

The legendary coach has been tasked with engineering a return to winning ways. However, there has been little improvement, with four defeats and two draws. Former Brazil international Hulk has been the leading light for Galo, but his six goals have been unable to break their winless run.

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sao Paulo have won once, drawn thrice, and lost once in their last five clashes with Atletico.

The hosts have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home games against Atletico.

Sao Paulo have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Atletico have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Sao Paulo have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Atletico have drawn once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Sao Paulo: L-D-L-L-W; Atletico Mineiro: L-L-L-D-L

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Despite Sao Paulo's woes, Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri has netted six times to keep them n the top ten. He's expected to lead the side in this high-voltage clash. Meanwhile, Hulk will be called up once more to rescue Atletico.

Sao Paulo, though, are expected to have an edge due to home advantage and should prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 2-1 Atletico

Sao Paulo vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sao Paulo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sao Paulo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atletico to score - Yes