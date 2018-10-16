Sarachan urges US to cut 'impatient' errors

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 11 // 16 Oct 2018, 09:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New York, Oct 16 (AFP) United States interim head coach Dave Sarachan called on his players to cut out unforced errors as they prepare to face Peru on Tuesday following last week's drubbing by Colombia.

Sarachan, who took over from Bruce Arena in the wake of the USA's shock failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, told reporters in Hartford, Connecticut Monday that "impatient" mistakes were partially responsible for his team's 4-2 loss to the Colombians.

"I'd like us to do better with the ball," Sarachan said.

"The other night was a combination of impatience, trying to make a couple of plays that weren't quite there and turning the ball over.

"There were a lot of unforced errors the other night. Plays where we didn't make a pass. That just has to be better."

Peru, whose appearance in the World Cup this year was the country's first since 1982, would be well-equipped to punish any US errors.

"They're similar to Colombia in many ways," the US coach said.

"They have a number of players from their World Cup roster, they bring experience, they're very technical, they have a lot of speed and quickness.

"Their system might be slightly different but in terms of their technical quality and speed and their ability to punish mistakes, they're very good.

"It'll be a great challenge for our group, but these exps are critical in the process." Despite nearly a year in the helm of the US national side, it is unclear whether Sarachan remains in the running to take the job on a permanent basis.

The 64-year-old, who has three wins, three defeats and three draws from his nine games in charge, said Tuesday he was proud of a reign that seen him blood several young prospects over the year.

"I believe that there has been a process of bringing together a number of players that we feel have the potential to be part of the program for the next calendar year and beyond," Sarachan said.

"There has been continuity from camp to camp. I think we've identified a number of guys who will make it and a number who won't make it."

Sarachan meanwhile hinted that he would be happy to continue in the role after steadying the ship following the World Cup debacle.

"It's up to people who take decisions to take a decision about my future, and to take into account the body of work. I feel very good about the work we've done," Sarachan said.

"We've now put in place a group that I feel in many cases will continue on as part of the core going in the next year