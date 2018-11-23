×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Sarri: Chelsea have a mental problem

Omnisport
NEWS
News
208   //    23 Nov 2018, 20:59 IST
Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri says his team have a "mental problem" in their approach to matches.

Sarri is yet to taste defeat since replacing compatriot Antonio Conte, breaking a Premier League record for the longest unbeaten run by a coach new to the division.

Chelsea are four points behind leaders Manchester City but have stumbled of late, held to a 0-0 home draw by Everton in their last Premier League match after battling to a 1-0 away win over BATE in the Europa League.

And Sarri feels that if Chelsea are to have a chance of closing in on last term's runaway champions they must solve issues with their mental preparation.

"I think it is a mental problem. In the last three matches we had a problem with the approach of the match," Sarri told a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Tottenham.

"We have to be careful and be focused on this problem. For sure it is not a physical problem, it's a mental problem. We have some difficulties to enter the match. It is not a tactical problem.

"In the first 15 minutes of three matches the problem was the opposition was more aggressive and determined than us, so it's not a tactical or physical problem. We have to approach the match in a different way."

Sarri has regularly dismissed Chelsea's title chances and he expects a tough battle for Champions League qualification in his first season at the club.

"I think there is a team above, which is Manchester City, then a very good team in Liverpool. For sure, Liverpool will be in the first positions," he added.

"Then four or five teams that will have to fight for the Champions League positions - Arsenal, Tottenham, United, someone else. Sometimes, usually there is a surprise.

"For me they [City] are stronger than us at the moment and we have to work, work very hard to try to recover the gap, but at the moment the gap is still there. We have to do it. We can recover but I don't think in the first season we can recover 30 points [the deficit between the sides last season]."

Chelsea head to Wembley a point and a place above Tottenham in the Premier League table and Sarri lauded the progress made by their London rivals under Mauricio Pochettino.

"He is doing a very good job. They play very good football," Sarri added. "They are very dangerous in the offensive phase and with short counter-attacks, a technical team.

"In the match they run a lot, from the physical point of view they are a very strong team, are competitive and they will fight for a Champions League position for sure. It's a very difficult match for us.

"We have to make sure we don't lose the ball in our half. They are very, very dangerous in these situations."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Why Chelsea fans will have to be patient with Maurizio...
RELATED STORY
I have reached the top by joining Chelsea - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's slow starts a concern for Sarri
RELATED STORY
4 players who might have no future at Chelsea with...
RELATED STORY
Maybe in a year Chelsea will be at Liverpool's level – Sarri
RELATED STORY
Will Sarri succeed without a prolific striker?
RELATED STORY
Sarri wants Chelsea defensive improvement
RELATED STORY
A tactical analysis of Chelsea's style of play under...
RELATED STORY
Signs of progress evident for Chelsea under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Can Chelsea play 'Sarri-Ball'?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
Tomorrow BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us