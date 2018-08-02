Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sarri confirms Hudson-Odoi set for first-team role

Omnisport
NEWS
News
02 Aug 2018
hudson-odoi-cropped
Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has confirmed 17-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set for a first-team role this season following his impressive display against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

Hudson-Odoi made his Premier League debut in January and went on to feature once more last term, having previously played an important role in England's victorious Under-17 World Cup campaign.

Although Chelsea ultimately lost 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with the Gunners, Hudson-Odoi was again excellent out wide, causing Hector Bellerin no end of problems and winning a penalty from him, which Alvaro Morata ultimately wasted.

And now the attacker, who does not turn 18 until November, is set to be fast-tracked to Chelsea's first-team squad for the new season.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Sarri said: "Hudson-Odoi is a very young player. We have to wait.

"In the future he will be a very, very strong player for sure. He will stay with us [in the first team] for the season."

Morata's Chelsea career to date has not been easy and Wednesday's match was another difficult one, as his profligacy effectively cost the Blues a win.

But Sarri was not about to pile on, adamant he is not worried about the Spain international.

"I don't know if he is low on confidence," Sarri added. "Maybe it was hard for the last three days, intense, so maybe this match he was a bit tired. I am not worried about Morata."

Omnisport
NEWS
