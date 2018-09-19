Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sarri deals blow to Chelsea kids' Europa League hopes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
531   //    19 Sep 2018, 23:43 IST
loftus-cheek-cropped
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Maurizio Sarri expects to make changes for Chelsea's Europa League opener at PAOK, but hinted young players such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi are unlikely to feature.

Much has been made of Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea situation in recent months, as he impressed on loan at Crystal Palace last term and forced his way into England's World Cup squad.

He was tipped to become a rotation option at Chelsea upon his return to Stamford Bridge, but he has played just 33 minutes of Premier League football across two cameo appearances off the bench so far.

Similarly, Ampadu and Hudson-Odoi are yet to play at all, despite the Wales international impressing with his country and the latter being earmarked for a first-team role in pre-season by Sarri.

Despite several regulars such as Eden Hazard and Mateo Kovacic being rested, and Sarri likely to make up to five changes, the youngsters will likely be disappointed.

"I don't know about Loftus-Cheek," Sarri told reporters when asked if the midfielder was in line for a rare chance to stake his claim.

"For me, he is a very good player. I don't know if there is a spot tomorrow. There is in the future.

"Now it is very difficult, because in the first part of the season it is very important to play with a very solid team. I might change four or five players, it is impossible to change every player in the match.

"I don't know [if Loftus-Cheek is growing frustrated]. Unfortunately, you have to play with 11 players, 17 players tomorrow [Thursday] won't agree with me.

"There is a match Thursday and on Wednesday after Sunday at West Ham. There will be a chance for everyone, but not for 25 or 28 players – the truth is this.

"For Hudson-Odoi, in his position in the last match we played Pedro and Hazard. I have also played [Victor] Moses and Willian.

"Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi and Loftus are the future. I don't know if the right time tomorrow is for Odoi."  

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri wants Chelsea defensive improvement
RELATED STORY
Morata set for Chelsea recall as Sarri seeks striker balance
RELATED STORY
Hazard left out of Chelsea squad for PAOK trip
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about Chelsea's Europa League...
RELATED STORY
Why the UEFA Europa League 2018/19 promises to be an...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Loftus-Cheek must learn Sarri methods to earn Chelsea chance
RELATED STORY
Europa League draw: Arsenal face Sporting, Chelsea get PAOK
RELATED STORY
Why Maurizio Sarri is the right man for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today REN JAB 10:25 PM Rennes vs Jablonec
Today DYN AST 10:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Astana
Today BES SAR 10:25 PM Beşiktaş vs Sarpsborg 08
Today GEN MAL 10:25 PM Genk vs Malmö FF
Today VIL RAN 10:25 PM Villarreal vs Rangers
Today RAP SPA 10:25 PM Rapid Wien vs Spartak Moskva
Today PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
Today VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
Today SEV STA 10:25 PM Sevilla vs Standard Liège
Today AKH KRA 10:25 PM Akhisarspor vs Krasnodar
Today OLY EIN 10:25 PM Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Today LAZ APO 10:25 PM Lazio vs Apollon
Tomorrow SPO QAR 12:30 AM Sporting CP vs Qarabağ
Tomorrow ARS VOR 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Vorskla
Tomorrow SLA BOR 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow KOB ZEN 12:30 AM København vs Zenit
Tomorrow AEK ZUR 12:30 AM AEK Larnaca vs Zürich
Tomorrow LUD BAY 12:30 AM Ludogorets vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tomorrow F-D MIL 12:30 AM F91 Dudelange vs Milan
Tomorrow OLY REA 12:30 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Real Betis
Tomorrow SPA AND 12:30 AM Spartak Trnava vs Anderlecht
Tomorrow DIN FEN 12:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahçe
Tomorrow RB- SAL 12:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Salzburg
Tomorrow CEL ROS 12:30 AM Celtic vs Rosenborg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us