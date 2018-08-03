Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sarri delighted to keep 'top player' Pedro

Omnisport
NEWS
News
968   //    03 Aug 2018, 19:34 IST
pedro - cropped
Chelsea winger Pedro

Maurizio Sarri is thrilled Pedro has agreed a new Chelsea contract as the head coach believes it is key for the club to keep top players.

Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois have both been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge after helping Belgium to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

But Pedro agreed a one-year extension on Friday that will ensure he is committed to Chelsea through to the end of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday's Community Shield against Manchester City, Sarri hailed Pedro's attacking gifts with the versatile forward having scored twice in pre-season for Chelsea.

"I'm very happy about this," Sarri told reporters. "Pedro is very important for us.

"He is a technical player. Very usable for me. And I think I'm really happy about the new contract.

"Pedro is a top player. It's very important for us to keep the top players."

Although both Chelsea and City are likely to be without some of their World Cup stars, Sarri said Cesc Fabregas could be available despite a knee injury sustained against former club Arsenal in the International Champions Cup.

"Not a serious injury," Sarri said. "I don't know if he will be able to play on Sunday. But it is nothing serious.

"The players are not at a top level, a bit tired maybe, a lot of training, travel and matches. Not at the top level now but we have to try to have a good performance and a good result.

"I am looking forward to playing at Wembley because it is my first time. The match will be very difficult for us. I want to win. Because it is very important to have a trophy immediately.

"But at this moment of the season it is very important the performance. We have to improve of course. So I hope to see from my team another step forward."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Pedro sees similarities between Sarri and Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Sarri 'very confident' Willian set for Chelsea stay
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: 3 questions for Maurizio Sarri ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola would love to see Sarri in Premier League
RELATED STORY
One or two changes required at Chelsea, says Sarri
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Jorginho links up with Sarri at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 clubs renowned for fielding foreign players
RELATED STORY
Pedro signs new Chelsea contract
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Chelsea, Community Shield: The big...
RELATED STORY
Pedro signs one-year Chelsea contract extension
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us