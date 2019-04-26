×
Sarri expecting determined Man United response

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    26 Apr 2019, 19:26 IST
sarri-cropped
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is expecting Manchester United to respond to a three-match losing streak with a determined performance when the two sides meet on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona, been thrashed 4-0 by Everton and suffered defeat to Manchester City in recent weeks.

However, Sarri is taking nothing for granted ahead of the Old Trafford clash, with the Red Devils still chasing a top-four finish and sitting only three points behind Chelsea. 

"They have a chance I think," he said.

"They need to win all the last three matches, but the match will be very difficult for the situation of the table, but also for the result in the Manchester derby, because they will play for sure with a very high level of determination.

"It's not easy to play in Manchester against United because we know they are a great team, but we need to gain points, to fight, to try in every way."

Chelsea have had a poor record against their fellow 'big six' clubs this season, but Sarri believes that results have not matched performances on the road.

"It's not easy to gain points against United, City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham away, but we need to take a step forward," said the Italian.

"In the second part of the season, away, we lost too many matches and sometimes in the wrong way.

"Not in Liverpool, I think, but Arsenal, Tottenham, City of course, so we need to improve, to face difficulties, because for sure against these teams away you have to face difficulties and we need to be able to stay in the match in the 10 minutes of difficulties.

"Sometimes in the second half of the season in 10 minutes we lost the match. So, we need to improve."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United
