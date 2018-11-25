×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Sarri frustrated as Chelsea fail to heed his warning

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    25 Nov 2018, 02:23 IST
MaurizioSarri - cropped
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri knew Chelsea had "problems" before they were defeated 3-1 by Tottenham in Saturday's London derby.

Sarri suffered his first defeat in the Premier League as Blues boss, with Spurs flying out of the blocks with goals through Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

Son Heung-min's brilliant 54th-minute solo effort put the result beyond doubt, with Olivier Giroud's late header coming as scant consolation.

Before the match, Sarri voiced concerns over his players' mentality due to slow starts in recent games – words he was disappointed to see vindicated at Wembley. 

"I knew very well that we had some problems. Today we have seen that we have problems. We have to work, we have to improve," he told BT Sport.

"We were against a very strong team, especially when they can use very short counter-attacks. At the beginning of the match we lost a lot of balls in our half and it was a very big problem.

"It was clear. I think in the last two or three matches that we had a problem at the beginning of the match. Today the difference is only the opponent.

"We had a lot of problems. Physically we didn't do a very good performance, technically the same. We were not compact for 90 minutes.

"I think that we had a lot of problems and we have to work on a lot of the actions."

When the score was 1-0, Tottenham defender Juan Foyth was fortunate not to be penalised for a clumsy challenge on Eden Hazard in the penalty area, but Sarri was in no mood to look for excuses.

"I think that it is not important," he added. "I have to think about the other 93 minutes. It's not important if the penalty was a penalty or not."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri wants Chelsea defensive improvement
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea fans will have to be patient with Maurizio...
RELATED STORY
Sarri: Chelsea have a mental problem
RELATED STORY
Signs of progress evident for Chelsea under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Sarri hopeful Hazard follows Kante in committing to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Sarri deals blow to Chelsea kids' Europa League hopes
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Sarri wants £70m defender, AC...
RELATED STORY
4 players who might have no future at Chelsea with...
RELATED STORY
I have reached the top by joining Chelsea - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Can Chelsea play 'Sarri-Ball'?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us