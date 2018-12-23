×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sarri frustrated by Chelsea reaction to Vardy goal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    23 Dec 2018, 00:08 IST
mauriziosarri - Cropped
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri felt his Chelsea side paid the price for a poor reaction to falling behind in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Leicester City.

The Blues were beaten at Stamford Bridge for the first time under Sarri thanks to Jamie Vardy's emphatic counter-attacking goal in the 51st minute.

Chelsea twice hit the woodwork through Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso – the latter in second-half injury-time – and Sarri, who vented his frustration at one stage by throwing his jacket, rued the way his side failed to respond to adversity.

"I was hot," Sarri said in response to questions about his coat. 

"I think we played very well for 55 minutes, we played very good football. After the goal the reaction was, for me, a strange reaction, not in the right direction, not as a team but as 11 different players and so it was very strange.

"I think we could have done better in the reaction. We only had to continue to play as in the first part of the match, there was time to score without a reaction as a team shocked, as a team in mental confusion."

It was Chelsea's third defeat in their past six Premier League games, and it was put to Sarri that the loss was similar to the 2-1 reverse at Wolves this month.

Asked why dips in performances occur, Sarri replied: "I don't know. If I knew I would solve the problem before the match. We have players with experience, it is difficult to understand. 

Advertisement

"It is important to play again in four days. Maybe positive, maybe negative, it depends on our reaction. It depends on the next three days. It is important to play immediately."

Chelsea are 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool heading into a busy Christmas period, but Sarri says challenging for the title was never going to be a realistic aim in his debut season.

"From the beginning I said it was impossible to play for the top. As we said, starting from July," he said.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri frustrated as Chelsea fail to heed his warning
RELATED STORY
Chelsea players sometimes too confident – Sarri
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Leicester City: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
3 Mistakes by Sarri that cost Chelsea against Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Out-of-favor star told he can leave club by...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer news: Blues defender wanted by Premier...
RELATED STORY
Signs of progress evident for Chelsea under Sarri
RELATED STORY
The Sarri effect: Hazard surpasses 2017-18 goal...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who performed brilliantly against...
RELATED STORY
I have reached the top by joining Chelsea - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us