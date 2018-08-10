Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sarri hazard's a guess Belgian star will stay at Chelsea

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
27   //    10 Aug 2018, 21:50 IST

London, Aug 10 (AFP) Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is satisfied Thibaut Courtois' departure to Real Madrid will not trigger further defections such as the Belgian goalkeeper's compatriot, playmaker Eden Hazard.

Sarri believes Hazard is happy and does not have the same personal reasons as Courtois to move to Madrid -- he wanted to be closer to his two young children who live there with their mother, from whom he is estranged.

Sarri is preparing for his Premier League managerial debut against Huddersfield Town tomorrow and he will be seeking a much-improved performance than the limpid one Chelsea gave in the 2-0 defeat by Manchester City in last Sunday's Community Shield.

"I think it's impossible," he said at his eve of match press conference about the possibility of losing further players to mainland European clubs whose transfer window unlike England's -- which shut on Thursday -- remains open till August 31.

"Here the market is closed, so we cannot change important players now. It's impossible.

"Hazard is with us.

"I think definitely. It's not a problem. I have spoken with him three, four times, for everything.

"He never said something about the market. I think he's very happy to stay here."

Sarri -- who came through an unconventional route to be a top level manager having started working life as an international banker -- said the outlay of 80 million euros, a record fee for a goalkeeper, for Courtois replacement Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao is a wise investment.

Seven months ago, Kepa's buyout clause was just 20 million euros and it was he who looked set to join Real Madrid in January.

"The Courtois situation was clear," said Sarri.

"He wanted to go to Madrid, so we lost maybe one of the most important goalkeepers in the world now.

"We bought a young goalkeeper, I think one of the most important amongst the young goalkeepers in Europe. I'm really happy," added the 59-year-old Italian.

Sarri, who also got Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a season-loan from Real Madrid, accepted Kepa would take time to reach the heights of Courtois.

"He's very young, 23," said Sarri, who would not confirm whether the Spaniard or experienced Argentinian number two Willy Caballero would be between the posts for the Huddersfield game.

"I hope he can improve very fast. For the moment he's not Courtois, for sure

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Reports: Chelsea star tells Sarri that he wants to leave
RELATED STORY
Sarri 'very confident' Willian set for Chelsea stay
RELATED STORY
Willian set for Chelsea stay after Sarri talks
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star joins Chelsea on a season-long...
RELATED STORY
Sarri: I don't know anything about Chelsea buying Kepa
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Juventus Star rejects Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
David Luiz very happy at Chelsea under Sarri
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues raise Eden Hazard price tag,...
RELATED STORY
Impossible for Hazard to leave Chelsea, says Sarri
RELATED STORY
6 Serie A players Maurizio Sarri could sign at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us