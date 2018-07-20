Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sarri's mentality made me a better footballer - Jorginho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.37K   //    20 Jul 2018, 00:16 IST
Jorginho
Jorginho presented after signing for Chelsea

Jorginho says the mentality instilled in him by Maurizio Sarri has made him a better player.

The pair joined Chelsea together on Saturday following a productive three seasons at Napoli, with Sarri insisting on a £50million deal for the midfielder having replaced Antonio Conte.

And Italy international Jorginho was full of praise for Sarri following the pair's reunion at Stamford Bridge.

''When we were together at Napoli, it was a case of me taking on his mentality and putting that together with the characteristics I have as a footballer," he told Chelsea's official website.

''I think I have the right characteristics as a footballer for the type of football that he likes to play, and the type of football that he teaches.

''He is right on top of everything that is going on on the pitch. When the weekend comes around and you have a game, you start that game knowing how every situation is going to pan out.

''He is a very straightforward person, he is easy to communicate with, he is very approachable and that is something that also helps the players.''

Chelsea landed in Australia on Thursday ahead of their pre-season fixture with A-League side Perth Glory.

Jorginho is expected to feature for the Blues, although they are missing several players who starred at the World Cup including N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, and Thibaut Courtois - the latter pair having been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
3 reasons why Jorginho is a good signing for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
How Jorginho will improve Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Jorginho closing on Chelsea move - De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Jorginho links up with Sarri at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Four players Manchester City could sign instead of Jorginho
RELATED STORY
3 alternatives to Jorginho for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues on the brink of sealing €65...
RELATED STORY
3 players who may play a key role at Chelsea under...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could depart Chelsea this summer
RELATED STORY
You can build a winning project around Hazard - Martinez
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us