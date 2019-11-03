Sarri says Serie A not a two-horse race between Juve and Inter

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri said it is "premature" to describe the Serie A title race as a two-horse race between the defending champions and Inter.

Saturday's 1-0 Derby della Mole win away to Torino saw Sarri's Juve return to the top of the table ahead of rivals Inter.

Matthijs de Ligt's second-half goal ensured Juve stayed a point clear of Inter following 11 games, after the latter edged Bologna 2-1.

However, Sarri dismissed suggestions the Scudetto battle is now a fight between Juve and Inter, with Atalanta able to close within four points of the lead by beating Cagliari on Sunday.

"There's still 81 points to earn. Tomorrow's standings could already give you a different idea," Sarri told reporters.

"Because the standings we're seeing tonight do not include the games of some big teams that still have to play. Perhaps tomorrow [Sunday] Atalanta will be closer.

"I think now it's too early to talk about it. I understand that for a journalist it's more interesting to create media interest on the head-to-head between two teams, but frankly it's premature to think that all the other teams are cut out of the run."

On the match itself, Sarri added: "I am happy of the performance of my team because we've found ourselves in a very tough derby, with high levels of intensity and aggression.

"A game that maybe wasn't good for us considering our characteristics, but we played it well and we sorted it out. And when a coach sees a solid performance in terms of character by his team is always happy."