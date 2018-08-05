Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sarri to ask Courtois about his future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
464   //    05 Aug 2018, 23:00 IST
Maurizio Sarri - cropped
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri intends to hold face-to-face talks with Thibaut Courtois after his agent urged Chelsea to let the goalkeeper join Real Madrid.

Belgium international Courtois has been on an extended break after helping his country to the World Cup semi-finals, though his future has remained a topic of discussion with his contract up next year.

Courtois' agent Christophe Henrotay has claimed his client, a former Atletico Madrid loanee, wishes to return to the Spanish capital where his children live and Sarri will address his future once he returns to the club on Monday.

"I have no reaction on the agent, I am not interested in the agent, I want to hear [from] Courtois," Sarri said after the Community Shield loss to Manchester City.

"If Courtois says the same to me, [then] I have to speak with my club, of course, because I want only players with a very high level of motivation.

"I don’t have anything to answer to the agent."

Courtois' club and international colleague Eden Hazard is another who has been strongly linked with a transfer to Madrid in this window.

Sarri revealed he has already spoken with both Courtois and Hazard recently and is relaxed about their situations.

"I talk (with) them two days ago so I know what they will say to me tomorrow; I'm ready," Sarri told BT Sport.

Asked whether there would be good news, Sarri replied: "I think more good than bad."

