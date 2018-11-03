×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Sarri to resist urge to spend despite doubts over Chelsea's title-winning capability

Omnisport
NEWS
News
117   //    03 Nov 2018, 04:00 IST
sarri-cropped
Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri doubts his team is good enough to win the Premier League title this season but is not likely to dip into the transfer market in a quest for improvement.

The Blues are unbeaten under Sarri since losing 2-0 to Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 5.

After 10 Premier League matches, Chelsea are just two points adrift of Liverpool and City at the summit, with all three clubs yet to suffer defeat.

Despite things seemingly going well at Stamford Bridge under the new regime, Sarri is convinced Chelsea can improve further, though he is not planning to bring in reinforcements when the January transfer window opens.

"No, I have to think I only have to help these players to improve," Sarri told reporters ahead of Sunday's visit of Crystal Palace.

"It is too easy to go into the market for every problem. I think we need to improve and we need to improve with these players because they can improve.

"I didn't ask anything about it [new players in January] to my club at the moment because at the moment I think we can stay with these players and be competitive. Maybe not for the top [of the table], but we have to try to arrive close to the top.

"I have to think to improve my players. It is my work, I think. The market, is [for] the club. I can say to the club my opinion about what I think I need, but my job is to try to improve my players."

Sarri was also asked what issues he had to contend with in previous jobs at Empoli and Napoli and he immediately pointed to problems when defending, something he wants to develop at Chelsea.

"I think we have the same problems, but the quality of the players is very high so they are able to win matches against a good defence," he said.

"In the future we need to become a very solid team. If we want to be competitive and win something, then we need to be a solid team.

"If you look at the top of the table, City only conceded three and second-place [Liverpool] conceded four. It is important to be solid to be competitive.

"We need to improve, I think, recovering the ball in the other half. We need to press in the opponent's half.

"We need to recover immediately the lost ball. If I need to recover immediately the lost ball, we need to have good positions over the [half-way] line in the defence.

"Sometimes we are in the wrong positions like in the last matches, so it is impossible to recover the ball and not to give spaces to the opponent for the counter-attacks."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Chelsea star tells Sarri that he wants to leave
RELATED STORY
Reports: Maurizio Sarri identifies ex-Liverpool flop as...
RELATED STORY
Sarri seeking talks with Willian over delayed Chelsea return
RELATED STORY
Sarri to give Ianni second chance after touchline spat...
RELATED STORY
Will Sarri succeed without a prolific striker?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea fear nobody under Sarri – Willian
RELATED STORY
Sarri learned of Napoli exit by watching TV
RELATED STORY
Sarri hails 'complete' Barkley after Burnley thumping
RELATED STORY
Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Today AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Today CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Today EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Today WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Today ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us