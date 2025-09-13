Sassuolo vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important encounter at the Mapei Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side thrashed Hellas Verona by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The Neroverdi slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Cremonese in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 13 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's five victories.

Sassuolo have remained unbeaten in only one of their last five matches against Lazio in Serie A, with their only such result coming in a 1-1 draw in May 2024.

Sassuolo have lost by 2-0 margins in their last two matches at home against Lazio in Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in their last nine such games.

Sassuolo lost their first home game of the Serie A season against Napoli and could fail to win their first two home games of the season for only the second time in six seasons.

Sassuolo vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have blown hot and cold over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Valentin Castellanos and Boulaye Dia can be lethal on their day and will need to make an impact this weekend.

Sassuolo can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-3 Lazio

Sassuolo vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sassuolo to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More