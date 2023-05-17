Sassuolo vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | May 19, 2023

Sassuolo welcome Monza to the Stadio Citta del Tricolore in a mid-table Serie A clash on Friday (May 19).

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in three league games. Sassuolo suffered a 4-2 defeat at Inter Milan in their previous outing. Matheus Henrique and Davide Frattesi were on the scoresheet in the second half, but it was not enough to overturn their deficit. It was their second defeat in three games, and they remain in 13th place in the league table with 44 points.

Meanwhile, Monza been in good touch recently and are unbeaten in seven games. They returned to winning ways after two games, beating champions Napoli 2-0 at home. Dany Mota and Andrea Petagna scored in the 18th and 54th minutes respectively to help them to their 13th win of the season.

Sassuolo vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have squared off just 12 times across competitions, with just one of the meetings coming in Serie A. Monza lead 5-4.

They met for the first time in Serie A in January, playing out a 1-1 draw.

Sassuolo have scored at least twice in their last four home games against Monza across competitions, with the games producing over 2.5 goals.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in six home games.

The visitors are on course to become just the third team in 70 Serie A seasons to record at least 50 points in their maiden campaign. They currently have 49 points.

Monza have kept clean sheets in two of their last three away games.

Sassuolo vs Monza Prediction

Sassuolo have just one win in their last five league outings, losing thrice. They have fared slightly better at home, going unbeaten since March. They have won their last two home meetings against Monza, but their last meeting was in 2010.

Monza, meanwhile, have been impressive in their debut Serie A campaign and will look to finish in the upper half of the standings. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last six league games.

They will be bouyed by their impressive win over Napoli last week and also head into the game in better form than Sassuolo. So, expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Monza

Sassuolo vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monza

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score or assist any time - Yes

