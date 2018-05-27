Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Saucedo scores first goal of season, RSL tops Sounders 1-0

    Saucedo scores first goal of season, RSL tops Sounders 1-0

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 06:06 IST
    103
    AP Image

    SEATTLE (AP) — Practice — and patience — finally paid off for Sebastian Saucedo.

    Saucedo launched a shot that found the upper right corner in the 61st minute in Real Salt Lake's 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

    Saucedo got the chance for his first goal of the season when Danilo Acosta passed the ball across the field to him on the attacking left side. Saucedo took it toward the top of the penalty area and sent a rising shot at the far post. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei leaped across the goalmouth and got his left hand on the ball, but not enough to keep it out of the net.

    "It was a lot of mixed emotions — I didn't know how to celebrate," said Saucedo, who signed as a homegrown player in 2014, but then spent the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons on loan to the USL's Real Monarchs and to Mexican side Veracruz. "It's an incredible feeling for myself, and obviously for my family. We were in Philadelphia last week (a 4-1 loss) and my shots were all over the crossbar. This one was on target and finally went in."

    "That's what I want is to score goals. I'm hoping to be on the right path to do that."

    Salt Lake coach Mike Petke said Saucedo scores plenty during practice — many of them just like the one he had Saturday.

    "He hits that five or six times a week during the run of play," Petke said. "It's about time he did it in a game, and it couldn't have come at a better time. He has that quality, and the confidence he showed in front of this many people in a stadium like this — I'm proud of him."

    It was a rare victory on turf for Salt Lake (5-6-1), which is 10-32-18 on artificial surfaces in franchise history. It also was the first road win of the season after going 0-5-1 and getting outscored 17-4 in its previous six away games.

    "I think we took much more of a defensive approach," Petke said. "Not that we don't do that on a weekly basis, but the players this week seemed to buy into it."

    The Sounders (2-6-2) nearly tied it three minutes after Saucedo's goal. Magnus Wolff Eikrem sent a free kick from the right side into the box. It was headed toward Lamar Neagle, and his header from the top of the 6-yard box was about to dip under the crossbar when RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando reached up to slap it over the top.

    That helped Rimando preserve his third shutout of the year.

    This one came against a Seattle team that has been blanked seven times in 10 games and has scored a league-low seven goals. The Sounders were missing three starters — midfielders Nicolas Lodeiro and Gustav Svensson, and defender Roman Torres — who are in Uruguay, Sweden, and Panama, respectively, in hopes of making their World Cup teams.

    "This is a tough time. There's only one way we can go, which is up," Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said. "We have to put the work in and come ready to work on Tuesday and make sure they're prepared not just physically, but mentally to correct some of the things we show them on tape and highlight some of the positive things they did accomplish."

    Seattle had two other near-misses in the first half, during which it outshot RSL 5-0 even though the visitors had 58 percent of the possession.

    In the 24th minute, Eikrem let one rip from 14 yards in front in the right side of the penalty area. Rimando dove on it near the right post. In the 25th, Nouhou took the ball into the box, and from just outside the 6 sent a shot toward the near post that Rimando reacted to just in time to deflect over the goal line.

    Techera scores 3 second-half goals, Whitecaps tie Revs 3-3
    RELATED STORY
    Top 10 matches of the 2017-18 Premier League season
    RELATED STORY
    Crew manage road draw against Sounders with 10 men
    RELATED STORY
    Rivalry Hijinks: Timbers tease the Sounders before match
    RELATED STORY
    CONCACAF Champions League Review: Sounders, Red Bulls...
    RELATED STORY
    RSL needs late flurry to beat 10-man Rapids 3-0
    RELATED STORY
    CONCACAF Champions League Review: America sail into...
    RELATED STORY
    10 of Arsene Wenger's most humiliating defeats at Arsenal
    RELATED STORY
    10 best Champions League finals of all-time
    RELATED STORY
    Undermanned Columbus holds on for 0-0 draw with Sounders
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun THA CHI 05:00 PM
    02 Jun AUS GER 09:30 PM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    FT REA LIV
    3 - 1
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018