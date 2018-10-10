×
Saul backs Griezmann for Ballon d'Or

Omnisport
NEWS
News
37   //    10 Oct 2018, 07:46 IST
griezmann-cropped
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid and France star Antoine Griezmann would be a worthy winner of the Ballon d'Or, according to club team-mate Saul Niguez.

Griezmann was included on the 30-man shortlist for the coveted individual prize, having finished third for the award in 2016.

The 27-year-old enjoyed another fine campaign with Atletico – scoring 29 goals in 2017-18 as his team won the Europa League – while he netted four times to help France to the World Cup title.

Saul said Griezmann deserved to win the Ballon d'Or, with Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric the favourite.

"I wish. He would be a fair winner for me," the Atletico midfielder told RNE on Tuesday.

"Atletico Madrid are growing and are doing so partly thanks to Griezmann. He doesn't have the numbers of Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi, but he makes us play and score goals – for his club and national team."

Saul also defended Atletico coach Diego Simeone, who was booed by fans earlier this season.

Atletico sit third in the LaLiga table, just a point behind leaders Sevilla after an even start to the season in Spain's top flight.

"With everything he has done and everything he is doing, the doubts are unthinkable," Saul said.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
