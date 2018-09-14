Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Saviola, Edmilson and Sabrosa to be part of Barcelona legends side: Football Next

PTI
NEWS
News
41   //    14 Sep 2018, 22:41 IST

Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) City-based Football Next Organisation Friday claimed that former Argentina star forward Javier Saviola, Brazilian midfielder Jose Edmilson and Portugal winger Simao Sabrosa will be part of the Barcelona Legends side that is slated to take on Mohun Bagan here on September 28.

However, there is an air of uncertainty over the match as an All India Football Federation official said the organisers are yet to take permission from the governing bodies.

"For any match like this one needs to take permission from FIFA, AIFF and the state body (IFA) so as to facilitate Visa process. But they have not yet informed us," the official said.

The match is also slated on the eve of the Indian Super League opener but that would not be an issue as the Football Sports Development Limited have given the go-ahead.

"We had a meeting with Football Next Organisation's Koushik Moulik a month back and given a green signal. Our only concern was to get a ready pitch so that the ISL can get underway, to which they have agreed," an official said.

Meanwhile, Moulik at a media conference at the Mohun Bagan released an 18-member squad which also includes the likes of Roger Garcia, Juliano Belletti and Fernando Navarro.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, have already declared a 51-man initial squad. A final list of 30 players will be revealed soon.

The current squad consists of several current and former India internationals like IM Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia, Deepak Mondal, Surkumar Singh, Sunil Chhetri and many others.

The Barca legends side are scheduled to visit the Barcelona academies in New Delhi and Mumbai as its part of a project that aims to contribute to the globalisation of the Barca brand and its values through the yesteryear legends, as well as to help the players earn money after retirement

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 Underrated Football Legends
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
4 teams you will be shocked to know won the first...
RELATED STORY
Players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Mohun Bagan Legends set to clash with FC Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
5 star players out of contract next summer
RELATED STORY
5 Things You Didn't Know About Neymar
RELATED STORY
Philippe Coutinho might just prove to be a £150m bargain...
RELATED STORY
4 legends who deserved to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
5 legends who unexpectedly played for smaller clubs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us