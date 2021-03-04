SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

SC Freiburg host RB Leipzig in Bundesliga action at Schwarzwald-Stadion on Saturday.

Leipzig are chasing league leaders Bayern Munich for top spot in the standings. They currently occupy second place with 50 points. Freiburg, on the other hand, sit in eighth spot with 34 points.

RB Leipzig have been in superb form lately, managing to win their last five games. The most recent win came against Borussia Moenchengladbach in a five-goal thriller in which Die Roten Bullen prevailed with a 3-2 scoreline.

Meanwhile, SC Freiburg have faced a mixed bag of results in their recent fixtures. Their last game ended in a triumph on the road over a strong Bayer Leverkusen outfit.

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In terms of head-to-head results, RB Leipzig hold the bragging rights with five wins as opposed to SC Freiburg's two. The former have won their three most recent encounters, and they have played out two draws.

The last time the two sides met in November, RB Leipzig completely dismantled SC Freiburg, putting three goals past them.

Ibrahima Konate and Marcel Sabitzer scored either side of halftime, with Angelino rounding the scoring in the closing minutes of the game.

SC Freiburg form guide: W-L-D-W-L

RB Leipzig form guide: W-W-W-W-W

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Team News

SC Freiburg

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken will miss this crucial clash with an elbow injury, while Chang-hoon Kwon is unavailable due to a knee problem.

Centre-forward Lucas Holer is risking a suspension as he has accumulated four yellow cards so far.

Injured: Mark Flekken and Chang-hoon Kwon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

#Streich über die Tatsache, dasss der #SCF die letzten drei Heimspiele gegen Leipzig gewonnen hat: "Kann man nicht erklären. Das ist wunderbar - aber leider Vergangenheit." pic.twitter.com/kbkRa2UOGU — SC Freiburg (@scfreiburg) March 4, 2021

RB Leipzig

Midfielder Konrad Laimer has been ruled out as he continues the rehabilitation of the ankle fracture he sustained.

Dominik Szoboszlai is unavailable as he recovers from an injury. Willi Orban suffered a fractured metacarpal bone on Wednesday night, which has ruled him out of this fixture.

Injured: Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Predicted XIs

SC Freiburg Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Florian Muller, Lukas Kubler, Phillip Leinhart, Dominique Heintz, Christian Gunter, Baptiste Santamaria, Nicolas Hofler, Jonathan Schmid, Vincezo Grifo, Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Holer.

ℹ️ Team news



Willi #Orban suffered a fractured metacarpal bone in last night's @DFBPokal_EN victory and underwent surgery on Thursday morning.



He will be unavailable for a few days, but will then be able to play with protective equipment. pic.twitter.com/Pz9dlHIFPP — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 4, 2021

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Dayot Upamecano, Amadou Haidara, Marcel Halstenberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have been a top team all season, maintaining the right balance between their attack and defense.

Their position in the Bundesliga table and recent form favors them heavily in this encounter.

It should be an easy win for Julian Nagelsmann's team on Saturday.

Prediction: SC Freiburg 1-3 RB Leipzig