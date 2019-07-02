×
Scaloni backs Argentina 'flag-bearer' Messi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    02 Jul 2019, 08:36 IST
LionelMessi - Cropped
Argentina star Lionel Messi

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni again backed Lionel Messi, saying he was happy with the star's performances at the Copa America.

Messi is yet to get to his best at the Copa America, but Argentina are into a semi-final against rivals Brazil in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

While the star forward has been criticised for his performances, Scaloni said he was satisfied with Messi's displays.

"We are used to him scoring three goals each game or dribbling past five opponents," he told a news conference.

"We are asking for something else. We are more than satisfied with his work. He has embraced the workload, he is our flag-bearer."

With Argentina into another semi-final, the Copa America is shaping as a great chance for Messi to win his first senior trophy with the national team.

Scaloni said his squad, who are coming off wins against Qatar and Venezuela, wanted to deliver for Messi.

"The players love Messi so much that sometimes they say they want to win the tournament for him," he said.

"The best player in the history of football is missing a title with Argentina, but we all want to win, not just him."

