Scaloni: I don't have a problem with Dybala

Omnisport
NEWS
News
249   //    12 Sep 2018, 10:22 IST
PauloDybala - Cropped
Argentina attacker Paulo Dybala

Argentina interim coach Lionel Scaloni dismissed suggestions he had a problem with Paulo Dybala after his side were held by Colombia.

Left on the bench for a win over Guatemala last week, Dybala again missed out on a starting spot in New Jersey on Tuesday, introduced early in the second half in the 0-0 draw against Colombia.

But Scaloni rubbished any talk he had an issue with Dybala, who was expected to be given more of a chance in Lionel Messi's absence.

"You think I have a problem with him? He's a phenomenon," Scaloni said.

"What happened is we didn't train during the week. It's a big one."

He added: "There is a spectacular relationship. He is an amazing boy. We have to look for a solution to see how he feels comfortable."

Mauro Icardi did earn a start for Argentina, but struggled to have much of an impact as his wait for a first international goal continued.

While the Inter forward is now five games without a goal for his country, Scaloni praised his contribution.

"We tried to integrate him into the team. He did pressure very well and had a couple of interesting moments," he said.

"Mauro made an incredible effort to be here."

