Schalke announce Skrzybski capture from Union Berlin

Steven Skrzybski of Union Berlin has become Schalke's fourth signing ahead of next season after impressing in the second tier.

Schalke have announced their fourth new signing for the upcoming season after completing a deal for Union Berlin attacker Steven Skrzybski on a three-year contract.

Skrzybski, a versatile forward, enjoyed his best campaign in terms of goals in 2017-18, scoring 14 times from 29 appearances in Germany's second division.

The move sees the 25-year-old join the club he supported as a child and is reported to have cost Schalke somewhere in the region of €3.5million.

Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco commended the attacker's impressive form, while also highlighting the fact he can occupy multiple positions.

"Steven Skrzybski was one of the best second division players of the past season," Tedesco told the club's website. "We are delighted that he has chosen Schalke.

"He is a goal-scorer, always gives 100 per cent and is very variable in his game, that's why Steven can be used in different positions."

Skrzybski added: "I've been a huge Schalke fan since I was a kid. I hope that I can do my part to ensure that we will be successful again next season. I cannot wait for it to start."

He joins Mark Uth, Salif Sane and Suat Serdar in arriving at Schalke ahead of the 2018-19 season.