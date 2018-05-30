Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Schalke announce Skrzybski capture from Union Berlin

Steven Skrzybski of Union Berlin has become Schalke's fourth signing ahead of next season after impressing in the second tier.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 30 May 2018, 02:25 IST
78
Skrzybski -cropped
Steven Skrzybski in action for Union Berlin

Schalke have announced their fourth new signing for the upcoming season after completing a deal for Union Berlin attacker Steven Skrzybski on a three-year contract.

Skrzybski, a versatile forward, enjoyed his best campaign in terms of goals in 2017-18, scoring 14 times from 29 appearances in Germany's second division.

The move sees the 25-year-old join the club he supported as a child and is reported to have cost Schalke somewhere in the region of €3.5million.

Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco commended the attacker's impressive form, while also highlighting the fact he can occupy multiple positions.

"Steven Skrzybski was one of the best second division players of the past season," Tedesco told the club's website. "We are delighted that he has chosen Schalke.

"He is a goal-scorer, always gives 100 per cent and is very variable in his game, that's why Steven can be used in different positions."

Skrzybski added: "I've been a huge Schalke fan since I was a kid. I hope that I can do my part to ensure that we will be successful again next season. I cannot wait for it to start."

He joins Mark Uth, Salif Sane and Suat Serdar in arriving at Schalke ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Bundesliga 2017-18
Bundesliga transfer news: Augsburg and Bayer Leverkusen...
RELATED STORY
Schopf pens Schalke deal through to 2021
RELATED STORY
Meyer 'definitely' leaving Schalke, confirms Heidel
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Heynckes to miss Bayern v Schalke with flu
RELATED STORY
Goretzka excited to face future club Bayern - Schalke...
RELATED STORY
Departing Meyer makes 'bullying' claim against Schalke
RELATED STORY
Heynckes caught napping by Bayern's Schalke win
RELATED STORY
Meyer suspended by Schalke as departure looms
RELATED STORY
Goretzka will miss Revierderby after Schalke exit
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 34
FT BAY STU
1 - 4
FT HOF BOR
3 - 1
FT HER RB-
2 - 6
FT FRE AUG
2 - 0
FT SCH EIN
1 - 0
FT BAY HAN
3 - 2
FT HAM BOR
2 - 1
FT MAI WER
1 - 2
FT WOL KOL
4 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018