Schalke fails to take chances in 0-0 draw at Galatasaray

NEWS
News
13   //    25 Oct 2018, 02:55 IST
AP Image

ISTANBUL (AP) — Schalke produced its best performance of the season but was still held to a 0-0 draw at Galatasaray in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The German side, which has been struggling in the Bundesliga after finishing second last season, thought it had finally made the breakthrough through Breel Embolo after missing a host of chances, but the Swiss forward's goal was ruled out for offside.

Embolo later hit the side netting. The visitors had 17 efforts on goal compared the home side's seven.

Schalke was without regular goalkeeper Ralf Faehrmann due to a groin injury, so Alexander Nuebel made his competition debut.

The 22-year-old did well to deny Eren Derdiyok after a prolonged spell of Galatasaray pressure before the break.

Galatasaray keeper Fernando Muslera also had to produce a flying save before the interval to deflect Yevhen Konoplyanka's effort over the bar.

Younes Belhanda almost punished Schalke for failing to take its chances when he fired wide in injury time.

Porto won 3-1 at Lokomotiv Moscow in the other Group D game, ensuring it stays top with seven points from three games. Schalke is second on five, one ahead of Galatasaray, while Lokomotiv is still waiting for its first points.

Associated Press
