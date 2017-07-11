Schalke sign Harit from Nantes
Reported Arsenal target Amine Harit has signed a four-year deal at Schalke after moving from Nantes for a fee reported to be £7million.
Schalke have confirmed the signing of France Under-20 international Amine Harit on a four-year deal from Nantes.
The Bundesliga club are reported to have paid â‚¬8million to bring Harit to the club, with the midfielder having previously been linked with Arsenal.
HaritÂ made 30 appearances and scored one goal in a breakthrough year at the Ligue 1 side last season, but departs following the appointment of Claudio Ranieri.
And Harit believes Schalke is the right club to move to at this stage in his development, with 31-year-old Domenico Tedesco having taken charge ahead of the new campaign.
"This move is a big step in my career," the 20-year-old said. "And I'm convinced I'll be able to develop into the player I want to become at this club.
"I've known Schalke for a long time -Â Raul, the Champions League games, I followed it all, just like their games last season against Nice in the Europa League."
Bienvenue Ã #Schalke, @Amine_000!Â #s04 pic.twitter.com/iNK2E2NOk3â€” FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) July 10, 2017
Schalke confirmed their interest in Harit last month and Tedesco was delighted to welcome his latest recruit, who joins fellow new signingÂ - defender Pablo Insua -Â at the Veltins-Arena.
"Amine is a technically versatile player, who can dribble at pace and and applies himself well defensively," Tedesco said.
"He's a player who attacks boldly and can therefore make the difference. We're happy to have been able to sign him."