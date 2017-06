Schalke snap up defender Insua

Deportivo La Coruna defender Pablo Insua has been signed by Bundesliga club Schalke on a four-year deal.

by Omnisport News 29 Jun 2017, 23:38 IST

Schalke signing Pablo Insua in action for Leganes

Schalke have announced the signing of defender Pablo Insua from LaLiga club Deportivo La Coruna.

Insua, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Leganes, making 64 appearances for the club, has signed a four-year contract at Schalke.

The 23-year-old was part of the U19 Spain side that won the 2012 European Championship and he is excited by the challenge of experiencing German football.

"This is a big step for me, Schalke are a big club who have made waves in Europe," said Insua. "I'm looking forward to the task ahead."

Insua becomes the first signing for new Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco, who was appointed as the replacement for the sacked Markus Weinzierl.

"Pablo Insua is a tactically very good player, he moves the ball on quickly and anticipates very well," said Tedesco.

"He also has the potential to show clean leadership skills on the pitch."

Schalke have also confirmed the appointment of former Stuttgart and Nurnberg player Peter Perchtold as assistant coach, the 32-year-old signing a two-year deal to join Tedesco's staff.