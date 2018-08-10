Schindler signs new deal but Wagner realistic over Huddersfield's hopes

Huddersfield Town's David Wagner and Christopher Schindler

Christopher Schindler has committed his long-term future to Huddersfield Town on the eve of the new Premier League season, as head coach David Wagner once again targets survival for his side.

Huddersfield – who finished 16th in their maiden Premier League campaign in 2017-18 - open the new term at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

Ahead of welcoming the Blues, Wagner's men have been boosted by the club's reigning player of the year Schindler signing a new three-year deal that also includes an option for a further 12 months.

"We're absolutely delighted that he has signed this new contract at the club; it’s as good as any news or incoming that we had success with during the summer transfer window," Wagner told Huddersfield's website.

"As well as being a superb player, he is a top character in the dressing room too; a real leader."

Ahead of #htafc's @premierleague opener on Saturday, here's a reminder of just how good Player of the Year Christopher Schindler is!



Who's looking forward to seeing him back in action this weekend?



(DTS) pic.twitter.com/l1Tt0QSunw — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) August 10, 2018

Huddersfield have invested in new players, with Terence Kongolo, Adama Diakhaby, Ramadan Sobhi and Juninho Bacuna all joining, but Wagner is under no illusions about the challenge his squad faces in the 2018-19 season.

"Anything can happen in the Premier League so what is realistic, I don't really know!" Wagner said at Friday's news conference. "I can tell you what our aim is, and it’s very easy and hopefully it doesn’t sound boring, but it’s exactly the same as when I first arrived.

"We will give ourselves no limits and to try everything to achieve what we can achieve. For sure, success will be to secure a third consecutive season in the Premier League; this will be a success.

"We will not make the first mistake to get carried away, this for me would be a success, if we again stay up for a further season. Does this mean I'd like to aim for more? Yes of course because I don't want to give us a limit, but this would be a success."