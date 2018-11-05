Schmeichel: Cardiff win 'like a cup final'

Leicester City players after the 1-0 win over Cardiff City

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says the emotions following their 1-0 win in Cardiff City on Saturday were unlike anything he has experienced in his career.

Demarai Gray's winner proved the difference but Schmeichel's clean sheet, after being in tears during the pre-match minute's silence, highlighted Leicester's collective resilience.

"It felt like a cup final," the Dane said. "I haven't really known a feeling like it on the pitch. I am really glad to have won…I think everyone is more relieved than anything."

"(The day was) emotional, yes, but that is not necessarily a bad thing. It gives you a certain strength. It is an emotional day and an emotional time but there was no question I was going to play."

The 31-year-old received counselling during the week, also confirming he had witnessed the moment when Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter crashed to the ground, shortly after taking off.

"I spoke to somebody (for support)," he said. "I was on the pitch. I waved him off, I saw it all happen. It was something that will stay with me, unfortunately.

"But the club have been great and everybody has received the support they need. It is not a nice memory but I have had all the support I need."

Defending resolutely amid prolonged spells of Cardiff possession, Schmeichel believes it was not a game for tactical nous, but maintaining focus.

"There was no real need for gameplans or tactics. It was just about controlling our emotions," he explained.

"We talked about having to just stick together and be what we always have been – a family. We talked about how proud we are of being here, of being part of what he has built."