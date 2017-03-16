Scholl tips Pulisic for Bayern – with Tuchel standing right next to him!
The presence of Thomas Tuchel did not stop Mehmet Scholl backing Christian Pulisic to join Bayern Munich after Dortmund's DFB-Pokal win.
Mehmet Scholl has tipped Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Christian Pulisic for a move to Bayern Munich, even with head coach Thomas Tuchel standing right next to him.
Pulisic inspired Dortmund to victory in their DFB-Pokal quarter-final against Sportfreunde Lotte on Tuesday, scoring a 57th-minute opener to set up a 3-0 victory.
In an exchange on ARD, Scholl was giving his verdict on the 18-year-old – who now has three goals in his last four games – with the Dortmund boss alongside him as part of his post-match media activities.
And Scholl risked Tuchel's wrath by tipping the Unites States international for a move to his former club Bayern.
"He is my absolute favourite player," Scholl, a winner of eight Bundesliga titles during his time at Bayern, said.
13 – @cpulisic_10 ( @BVB ) scored or assisted 13 goals in comp. matches already this season (G5, A8). Rise. #SFLBVB @ussoccer— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 14, 2017
"I imagine that Bayern will probably be approaching him at some point because he simply has the special quality.
"He can create a majority on the wings and that is something only few players can do. He creates situations which usually cannot usually happen."
Tuchel immediately responded by saying: "This young lad is an academy player, he still could play at youth level. So I would tell Mehmet to slow down a bit."
Pulisic made his first-team debut in January 2016 and was rewarded for his early progress by signing a new contract until 2020 earlier this year.
Following their cup victory, Dortmund will play Bayern Munich in the last four next month.