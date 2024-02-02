"Scored more goals today than Messi in the last 4 months" - Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate after their 6-0 win over Inter Miami

Fans have showered applause on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca after the Brazilian scored a hat-trick in the Saudi outfit's 6-0 thrashing of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Talisca joined Al-Nassr in 2021 from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou FC for €8 million. He has consistently been one of the best players for the club since he arrived, even after they welcomed Ronaldo in 2023. The Brazilian forward has scored 63 goals and made 10 assists in 81 games for the Saudi Pro League side.

Talisca scored a left-footed penalty, turned in a cross with his right foot, and added a silky trivela goal to round out the 6-0 humiliation. Fans took to social media to praise the star for his incredible performance, with one fan saying:

"Talisca the Goat."

Another one chimed in:

"Talisca to the whole wide world."

Here are all the fan reactions to Talisca's display:

Many fans loved the gesture from Talisca to celebrate with Ronaldo's iconic "Sui" celebration after completing his hattrick, with their excitement pouring out on X:

Even though Lionel Messi didn't take to the field in this game, fans certainly seemed to think that Talisca managed to "own" the Argentine:

Inter Miami have had a rough start to their pre-season, having not won a single game out of four so far. One draw against El Salvador and losses against fellow MLS side FC Dallas, Al-Hilal and now Al-Nassr do not bode well for their upcoming MLS season. David Beckham and Lionel Messi will have to figure out a way to rapidly improve this squad to have any chance of winning the MLS title.

Manchester United wonderkid breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's record after Premier League heroics

Manchester United's big-money wonderkid signing Rasmus Hojlund broke Cristiano Ronaldo's record after becoming the youngest United player to bag a goal and an assist in back-to-back Premier League games.

The Dane set up Marcus Rashford for the opening goal against Wolves and scored a goal of his own within 22 minutes on Thursday (1 February) as United cruised to a 3-1 lead at 75 minutes. Late goals from Wolves made matters tricky, but Kobbie Mainoo scored a 97th minute winner to secure all three points for the Red Devils.

Hojlund had also grabbed a goal and assist against Tottenham in United's last EPL encounter, and at 20 years and 362 days old, he broke the record previously held by Ronaldo (21 years) since 2007.

After going without a goal contribution for the first 14 EPL games, Hojlund seems to finally have found his feet, with three goals and two assists in his last three games.