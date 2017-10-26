Scoring faster than Shearer but Lukaku a record rival - Kane vs the Premier League's best

As talk of him breaking Alan Shearer's record grows, we look at how Harry Kane stacks up against the Premier League's best goalscorers.

by Omnisport 26 Oct 2017, 13:30 IST

Harry Kane is enjoying another scintillating season for Tottenham as they prepare for a challenging trip to Manchester United on Saturday.

Kane's double in the 4-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley last Sunday took his tally for the campaign to eight goals in nine Premier League games.

He now stands on 86 in his Premier League career and, at just 24 years of age, has plenty of time to set about breaking the division record of 260 set by Alan Shearer for Blackburn Rovers and boyhood club Newcastle United.

Shearer accepts Kane is well placed to challenge that mark and tweeted on Sunday: "He’s coming for me, he’s coming for meeeeeee, @HKane he’s coming for me! #260"

But how do Kane's numbers stack up against those of Shearer and some of the others to reach the upper echelons of the all-time goalscoring charts? We take a look with the help of Opta data.

He’s coming for me, he’s coming for meeeeeee, @HKane he’s coming for me! #260 #TOTLIV — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 22, 2017

115.2 - Kane scores a Premier League goal once every 115.2 minutes. Of players to have scored at least 50 goals in the division, that ratio is only bettered by Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, who nets once every 108.1 minutes.

146.9 - By contrast, Shearer finished his career with a Premier League goal every 146.9 minutes.

125 - Kane needed 125 games to reach 86 goals, five games fewer than former Manchester United star Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is third on the list.

110 - But Shearer is way out in front in that regard. He required only 110 games to score 86 goals in the division.

24 years, 86 days - That is the age at which Kane reached 86 goals, achieving the feat at a younger age than Shearer, who reached that mark at 25 years and 41 days old.

24 years, 92 days - The age at which Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku scored his 86th Premier League goal. The Belgium international now sits on 92, making him a legitimate contender for Shearer's crown should he stay in England long term.

Great way to end a good week. Another big performance and result. Got to keep this going. #COYS pic.twitter.com/xuXLWkngRp — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 22, 2017

Kane's minutes-per-goal ratio being substantially better than that of Shearer puts him on pace to break the legendary striker's record providing he remains in the Premier League and stays relatively injury free.

However, Lukaku's chances are perhaps being understated. He is just over two months older than Kane and has six more goals to his name in the league. A prolonged stay at Old Trafford could see Lukaku close in on Shearer's mark.

Therefore this weekend's contest is a meeting not only of two teams with hopes of catching league leaders Manchester City, but of two strikers who have a clear opportunity to write their name in the annals of Premier League history.