"Scoring on a UCL night, nothing new", "Goat things" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Al-Nassr's 2-0 win over Al-Tai

Football fans online were thrilled to see Cristiano Ronaldo net yet another goal as Al-Nassr secured a 2-0 victory over Al-Tai in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday (May 16). Dinko Jelicic's side returned to winning ways after their 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej on May 8.

Following a closely contested first-half, Al-Nassr opened the scoring through Ronaldo, who netted from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute. His fellow forward Anderson Talisca doubled the lead with 10 minutes remaining on the clock to seal all three points for his side.

Despite scoring the goal, it was not all smooth sailing for Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner received a yellow card three minutes into the second half for an argument with the referee.

The yellow card, however, did not dampen the spirits of football fans on Twitter, who hailed Ronaldo for his goalscoring performance in a win. Some stated that Cristiano Ronaldo, UEFA Champions League's record goalscorer, continues to find the net on CL nights. Inter Milan defeated AC Milan 1-0 in the semi-final second leg to progress to the final in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo scoring on a UCL night, nothing new Cristiano Ronaldo scoring on a UCL night, nothing new 😂😂😂 https://t.co/plnwhB0Mmu

J 🥤 @UTDJunior_



THE GREATEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE. @TimelineCR7 CRISTIANO RONALDOTHE GREATEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE. @TimelineCR7 CRISTIANO RONALDO 🐐THE GREATEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a decent outing against Al-Tai. The former Manchester United forward played the full 90 minutes and had three shots on target, through which he scored one goal. Ronaldo had a total of 39 touches and completed 21 passes. He lost possession on seven occasions and was fouled once in the game.

Ronaldo returned on the scoresheet after drawing a blank in his previous game against Al-Khaleej. The Portuguese forward, however, has only scored twice in his last five league outings.

Overall, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 14 games in the Saudi Pro League. He is still four goals behind Talisca, who is still Al-Nassr's leading goalscorer this season.

Al-Nassr keep their slim title hopes alive, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal helped Al-Nassr secure three crucial points as they continue to hunt down Al-Ittihad for the Saudi Pro League title. Following their win against Al-Tai, the Riyadh-based side are now three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad with three games remaining in the season.

It was vital for Al-Nassr to win their game after Al-Ittihad could only secure a 2-2 draw against Al-Hilal on Tuesday (May 16). It is going to be a tight end to the season as the title rivals are separated by just three points and have the exact same goal difference.

Poll : 0 votes