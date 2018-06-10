Seahawks' Thomas holding out of mandatory minicamp

Earl Thomas is entering the last year of his Seattle Seahawks contract and until his future is resolved he will not attend their minicamp.

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas will not attend their mandatory minicamp until his contract situation is resolved.

Thomas took to Twitter to announce his decision in a move that comes as little surprise given he was not present at Seattle's voluntary offseason workouts.

He did, however, make it clear he wants to spend the rest of his career in Seattle.

"I will not be attending the upcoming minicamp or any team activities until my contract situation is resolved," Thomas wrote.

"I want everyone especially the 12s [Seahawks fans] to know that I want to remain a Seahawk for the rest of my career but I also believe that based on my production over the last eight years that I've earned the right to have this taken care of as soon as possible.

"I want to have certainty in regards to the upcoming years of my career. I'm going to continue to work [on] my craft and put in work so that I can add to the team and give us the best chance to win. I hope my team-mates understand where I'm coming from, I believe this is the right thing to do."

Thomas, 29, could be fined up to $84,435 by the Seahawks for skipping all three days of minicamp. The three-time All-Pro is entering the final year of the four-year contract extension worth $40 million.

The Seahawks are set to host their minicamp on June 12-14.