Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17, 2023

MLS action continues as Seattle Sounders host Austin FC at Lumen Field on Wednesday (May 17).

The hosts are unbeaten in last four games against Josh Wolff’s side and will look to continue in the same vein. Seattle returned to winning ways on Saturday, edging out nine-man Houston Dynamo 1-0 at PNC Arena.

Brian Schmetzer’s men were on a three-match winless run, losing twice, including a 3-1 defeat against LA Galaxy in their US Open Cup Round of 32. With 23 points from 12 games, Seattle sit atop the Western Conference, two points above second-placed Los Angeles FC.

Meanwhile, Austin continue to languish at the wrong end of the standings, falling to a 1-0 loss against FC Dallas last time out. Los Verdes have failed to win their eight MLS games, losing four since a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake in March.

With ten points from 11 games, Austin are 12th in the Western Conference, one point above rock-bottom Sporting Kansas City.

Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between Seattle and Austin. The Sounders have won and drawn twice apiece.

Wolff’s are winless in eight league games since a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake in March.

Seattle boast the second-best home record in the Western Conference, picking up 13 points from six games.

Austin are winless in four away games, picking up one point from a possible 12, conceding nine goals and scoring twice.

Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC Prediction

Following a resilient display, Seattle will look to pick up from where they dropped off last weekend. While Austin have endured a slow start to the season, the Sounders have flown out the blocks and should pick up all three points.

Prediction: Seattle 2-0 Austin

Seattle Sounders vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Austin’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Seattle’s last five outings.)

Poll : 0 votes