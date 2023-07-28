Seattle Sounders vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30, 2023 

Seattle Sounders host Monterrey at the Lumen Field on Sunday (July 30) in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The hosts have struggled to pick up points in the MLS recently, but their poor form continued in a 3-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake in their Leagues Cup opener earlier this week. Seattle could have no complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target despite their opponents playing with a man less in the second half.

Monterrey, meanwhile, have enjoyed a good start to their Liga MX campaign and have continued that momentum on the continental stage. They beat RSL 3-0 at the Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday, with German Berterame bagging a brace after the American side had scored an early own goal.

The visitors are atop the group with three points from an obtainable three and will win the group with another victory.

Seattle Sounders vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be he fifth meeting between the two teams, with Seattle trailing 3-1.

The two sides last faced off in the group stage of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in October 2011, where the Mexican outfit ran out 2-1 winners.

Monterrey are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Only three of Seattle's eight league defeats this season have come at home.

Monterrey have the joint-best defensive record in the Liga MX this season, conceding once.

Seattle are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.

Seattle Sounders vs Monterrey Prediction

Seattle are on a three-game winless streak and have won just two of their last ten games across competitions. They have won just one of their last five home games and could struggle again.

Monterrey, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak and are unbeaten in five games across competitions. They're in much better form than Seattle and should come out on top.

Prediction: Seattle 0-2 Monterrey

Seattle Sounders vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monterrey

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Seattle's last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Monterrey's last nine games.)