Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Seattle Sounders will face Santos Laguna at the Lumen Field on Sunday in the second round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stage. The home side, who have found good form upon returning from the FIFA Club World Cup in June, have begun their regional campaign in brilliant fashion and will be looking to make it two wins from two this weekend.

They traded tackles with Cruz Azul in their tournament opener on Thursday, thrashing the Mexican side 7-0. Six different players got on the scoresheet for the Sounders in a stunning second-half performance, including Pedro de La Vega, who netted two outstanding goals to help Seattle record the largest ever win in Leagues Cup history.

Santos Laguna, on the other hand, suffered defeat in their group opener, picking up where they left off domestically. They were beaten 2-1 by Colorado Rapids in game one on Thursday, and had taken the lead in the 53rd minute via a Jordan Carrillo strike before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points.

The visitors sit 13th in the Liga MX table and will be keen to return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Seattle and Santos. Both sides have won two games apiece, with their final contest ending level.

The two teams last faced off in the 2021 Leagues Cup, with the Sounders winning the semifinal clash 1-0.

Seattle are the highest-scoring side in the Leagues Cup so far with a goal tally of seven.

Santos have managed just one clean sheet in their last 13 outings.

Guerreros are without a normal time victory in the Leagues Cup since 2021.

Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna Prediction

The Sounders are undefeated in their last seven matches, picking up four wins in that period. They will undoubtedly be full of confidence following Thursday's win but will need to avoid complacency to pick up another three points this weekend.

Santos are on a three-game losing streak and have now lost nine of their last 10 competitive games. They are underdogs heading into Sunday's game and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3-1 Santos Laguna

Seattle Sounders vs Santos Laguna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

