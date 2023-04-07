Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023

In a top-of-the-table MLS Western Conference clash, second-placed Seattle Sounders invite first-placed St. Louis City to Lumen Field on Saturday (April 8).

The hosts won 2-0 at Los Angeles Galaxy last week, thanks to first-half goals from Jordan Morris and Leo Chu, for their second straight league win. Meanwhile, St. Louis City's winning start to the season came to an end with a 1-0 home defeat to Minnesota United.

It was their first defeat in the MLS and also the first time they failed to score in the competition.

Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time in the MLS.

The hosts have lost just once in ten meetings against expansion teams.

The Sounders are unbeaten at home in the MLS, keeping clean sheets too.

St. Louis City have a 100% record on their travels, scoring nine goals and conceding three.

The visitors have the best-attacking record in the MLS, scoring 15 goals in six games.

The hosts have scored 12 goals in six games, which is the third-best attacking record in the competition.

The Sounders have the best defensive record in the Western Conference, conceding three goals in six games.

Sounders manager Brian Schmetzer earned his 100th regular season win last week against LA Galaxy, becoming the quickest manager in league history to hit the mark.

Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis City Prediction

Seattle have the league's top scorer, Jordan Morris, and top-assist provider, Leo Chu in their ranks. Morris has scored eight goals, while Chu has provided five assists. Morris has scored three goals at home, while Chu's five assists and one goal have come away.

St. Louis, meanwhile, have a 100% record in away games. They failed to score for the first time in their previous outing. Considering their good home form, Seattle should hold the high-flying visitors to a draw.

Prediction: Seattle Sounders 1-1 St. Louis City

Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Klauss to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes