Second Division League to kick off in December, says AIFF Executive Committee

The Executive Committee members of All India Football Federation met at AIFF Headquarters, the Football House in Dwarka, New Delhi today (November 17, 2018). AIFF Senior Vice-President Mr. Subrata Dutta chaired the meeting in the absence of AIFF President Mr. Praful Patel.

Besides, AIFF General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das; Vice Presidents Mr. KMI Mather and Mr. Subhash Chopra; all other members except Mr. Sanjay Behera and Mr. Deepak Kumar, attended the meeting.

Leave of absence was also granted to Vice Presidents Mr. Larsing Sawyan, Mr. Manvendra Singh and Treasurer Mr. ZA Thakur.

Mr. Chirag Tanna represented FSDL in the meeting as an invitee.

The Committee condoled the death of former AFC General Secretary Mr. Peter Velappan, and AIFF Medical Committee Member Dr. Manpreet Gambhir. A minute’s silence was observed as a mark of respect for each of them.

The Committee congratulated the Indian Women’s Team advancement to the 2nd round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers recently held in Yangon. “This is for the first time the Indian women have qualified for the second round. Congratulations,” Mr. Das said, much to the applause of all the members.

Mr. Das also apprised the Committee about AIFF’s MOU with the Government of Odisha. “The Government of Odisha has been extremely supportive for the development of Indian Football and I need to thank the honourable CM Shri Naveen Patnaik ji for all his support,” he stated.

“The Indian Arrows, and the India U-15 team preparing for the AFC U-16 Qualifiers would be based in Bhubaneswar. The MOU will also facilitate general football development, scouting, development of referees and coach education programmes,” Mr. Das stated. “We will also be setting up the U-15 Girls Academy in Bhubaneswar.”

Updating the Committee about I-League matters, Mr. Sunando Dhar, CEO, I-League informed that the Hero 2nd division will kick-off from December 2018.

23 teams have so far expressed their willingness to play. However, the participants would be finalised only after completion of the AIFF Club licensing inspection and thereafter placed before the League Committee.

“The AIFF TW3 tests are currently being conducted for all the clubs for the U-13 and U-15 leagues,” Mr. Dhar added.

Ms. Roma Khanna made a presentation to the Committee about developments on AIFF’s Centre of Excellence presently coming up in Kolkata.

Furthermore, the Committee also accepted the resignation of Mr. AR Khaleel from the post of an Executive Committee Member, and approved the inclusion of Mr. Nikhil Patel in the AIFF Competitions Committee, and Dr. Madhav Milan Ghosh in the AIFF Disciplinary Committee in place of Mr. Krishnendu Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the Committee unanimously gave its consent to hold the AGM for AIFF on December 20, 2018.