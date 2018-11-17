×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Second spot beckons as champions Minerva take on Gokulam

PTI
NEWS
News
17   //    17 Nov 2018, 18:15 IST

Kozhikode, Nov 17 (PTI) Gokulam FC and defending champions Minerva Punjab will be eyeing the second spot when they lock horns in what promises to be an enthralling I-League encounter here on Sunday.

Gokulam have collected five points from four games and coach Bino George seems to have built a fighting unit with local players leading the charge and foreigners acting as a perfect foil.

They currently sit on fifth position and a win at home could propel them into sole second place in the standings.

Although they looked scrappy in their first draw at home against Mohun Bagan but ever since coming back against Neroca away from home, Gokulam have only looked better with every game. They lost an exciting encounter to Chennai at home and then completely overwhelmed Shillong.

Indian players Rajesh, Suhair and Gani Nigam have shown an attacking bent of mind at all times, even when the team is behind in the game. Skipper Mudde Musa is undergoing the suspension and it'll continue for two more matches following the marching orders that he received against Chennai City FC.

"We got back to the winning mode in the last match at home and played with full confidence. We will play the same way tomorrow. There is no fear or pressure amongst my boys. This is a football game and anything can happen. We will surely be happy if we beat the defending champions," coach Bino George said.

Minerva too look completely transformed with the induction of two Nigerians Donatus Edafe and Bala Hassan Dahir into their ranks. Edafe, in particular, brought some serious attacking flair in the game against Aizawl and both seem to have have formed working partnerships with the other foreign recruits.

Irishman Paul Munster, the Minerva head strategist, would like nothing less than a win, which will likewise take them to the second spot from their current seventh spot in the standings.

The Kerala side will do well to tigthen their defense as they have conceded six so far in the four games and even though they are way ahead 7-2 against Minerva on the goals scored chart, Minerva has only conceded two so far and in a tight clash, the better defense often wins the day

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan AC |...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Gokulam Kerala FC 3-1 Shillong Lajong...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala FC Season Preview,...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018: Minerva Punjab sign ace Indian defender...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Aizawl FC 1-2 Minerva Punjab: Lancine...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: "I never doubted my career in football," says...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Aizawl FC vs Minerva Punjab FC| Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Shillong Lajong FC...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Minerva Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC: 5...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign ex-Gokulam Kerala...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow ITA POR 01:15 AM Italy vs Portugal
African Cup of Nations
FT EGY TUN
3 - 2
 Egypt vs Tunisia
Tomorrow KEN SIE 06:30 PM Kenya vs Sierra Leone
Tomorrow SWA NIG 07:00 PM Swaziland vs Niger
Tomorrow MOZ ZAM 07:00 PM Mozambique vs Zambia
Tomorrow RWA CEN 07:00 PM Rwanda vs Central African Republic
Tomorrow LES TAN 07:30 PM Lesotho vs Tanzania
Tomorrow CON CON 08:00 PM Congo vs Congo DR
Tomorrow ANG BUR 08:30 PM Angola vs Burkina Faso
International Friendlies 2018
Today JOR IND 10:30 PM Jordan vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us