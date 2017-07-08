See you in training – Pogba welcomes Lukaku to Manchester United

Self-proclaimed "#AgentP" Paul Pogba is already looking forward to training with new Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku.

08 Jul 2017

Paul Pogba has welcomed the imminent arrival of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United after the club confirmed that a deal has been agreed for the striker.

The Red Devils announced on Saturday that they have settled on a fee with Everton for the 24-year-old – reportedly £75million – and that the transfer will be completed once he passes a medical and finalises personal terms.

Lukaku has spent much of this week training with Pogba in the United States, with the rest of Jose Mourinho's squad set to fly out to Los Angeles this weekend ahead of the start of their pre-season tour.

Footage of the duo on the UCLA training pitches prompted speculation that Lukaku's move to United was close to being completed, despite a reported late effort from former club Chelsea to tempt him back to Stamford Bridge.

Pogba has since posted another video of the pair, along with the caption "See you tomorrow in training" and the hashtag "#AgentP", on his official Instagram page.