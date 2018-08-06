Seedorf and Kluivert take charge of Cameroon

Cameroon's new coach Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf has been appointed the new coach of Cameroon's national team, with fellow former Netherlands international Patrick Kluivert named his assistant.

The duo will take over the Africa Cup of Nations champions, who missed out on qualification for the World Cup, with their first game against Comoros next month.

Seedorf, a four-time winner of the Champions League during a distinguished playing career, has thus far struggled to make an impact as a manager.

The 42-year-old lasted just four months in his first post at one of his former clubs AC Milan, while he also failed to see out six months in short spells at China League One team Shenzhen and LaLiga side Deportivo La Coruna.

Clarence Seedorf et Patrick Kluivert ont été nommés respectivement entraîneur principal et entraîneur adjoint de l'équipe nationale senior du Cameroun, les Lions Indomptables. pic.twitter.com/fPNMmPeod0 — Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) August 6, 2018

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who replaced Seedorf at Shenzhen in December 2016, had been linked with taking over the Cameroon job but the former Ajax and Real Madrid player instead got the nod.

"The moment has come for me to give Africa, continent of my ancestors, what I owe him," Seedorf said in a statement.