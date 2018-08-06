Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Seedorf named Cameroon coach, Kluivert his assistant

Associated Press
NEWS
News
42   //    06 Aug 2018, 19:59 IST
AP Image

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon has appointed Clarence Seedorf head coach of the national soccer team with Patrick Kluivert his assistant.

The Cameroon soccer federation hopes the two former Netherlands internationals can lead the team to a second straight African Cup of Nations title on home soil next year.

Seedorf takes on his first international coaching job after being in charge when Deportivo La Coruna was relegated from Spain's top league last season. He has also previously coached AC Milan and Chinese club Shenzhen.

The 42-year-old former Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder replaces Hugo Broos, who was fired last year after his African champions failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Kluivert, who is also 42, most recently worked as director of football at Paris Saint-Germain.

Associated Press
NEWS
Justin Kluivert and how a move to AS Roma makes sense
RELATED STORY
Roma complete €17.25m Kluivert deal
RELATED STORY
Celades appointed Lopetegui's Real Madrid assistant
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018: Former ATK assistant coach Bastab Roy...
RELATED STORY
Seedorf to leave relegated Deportivo
RELATED STORY
SUFC appoints Christopher Mendis as Assistant Coach
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #37 Roger Milla -...
RELATED STORY
Kluivert honours Nouri with Roma shirt number choice
RELATED STORY
Kluivert and Guti unlikely to get St Mirren role
RELATED STORY
Klopp won't discuss why his longtime assistant has left
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Today AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Europa League 2017-18
09 Aug STU AEK 10:30 PM Sturm Graz vs AEK Larnaca
09 Aug HAP APO 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs APOEL
09 Aug TOR KUK 10:30 PM Torpedo Kutaisi vs Kukësi
09 Aug TRE FEY 10:30 PM Trenčín vs Feyenoord
09 Aug SIG KAI 10:30 PM Sigma Olomouc vs Kairat
09 Aug SHE VAL 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Valur
09 Aug MAR BOR 10:30 PM Mariupol' vs Bordeaux
09 Aug JAG GEN 10:50 PM Jagiellonia Białystok vs Gent
09 Aug CSK KOB 11:15 PM CSKA Sofia vs København
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us