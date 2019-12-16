Segunda Division game suspended over chanting aimed at Roman Zozulya

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 16 Dec 2019, 02:56 IST SHARE

Roman Zozulya playing for Ukraine

A Segunda Division game on Sunday was suspended at half-time due to chanting aimed at Albacete player Roman Zozulya.

Rayo Vallecano fans aimed chants at the forward during the first half of the game and the referee, Jose Antonio Lopez Toca, opted not to play the second half after a long delay.

Zozulya joined Rayo on loan from Real Betis in 2017 but the move was cut short after supporters protested against the transfer due to alleged far-right links, which the player denied.

A statement released by the league on Sunday backed the referee's decision to stop the match.

"LaLiga expresses its agreement with the decision taken by Jose Antonio Lopez Toca, the referee of the match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete, to suspend the match after serious insults and threats during the first half against Roman Zozulya, player of the visiting club, and at the request of the two teams in the Vallecas stadium," the statement read.

"From LaLiga, we continue working to eradicate violence, racism and xenophobia in the stages of Spanish professional football."

Zozulya, 30, is a former Ukraine international who last played for his country in November 2016.