Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Senegal and Madagascar draw in tragic Africa Cup of Nations game

PTI
NEWS
News
115   //    09 Sep 2018, 22:33 IST

Antananarivo, Sep 9 (AFP) At least one person was killed and nearly 40 were injured in a stampede ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier Sunday in which Madagascar hit back twice to draw 2-2 with Senegal.

The casualty figures were confirmed by the director of a hospital in the Malagasy capital Antananarivo, where the Group A match was staged in the 30,000-capacity Mahamasina Stadium.

Witnesses told AFP there was a stampede at an entrance to the venue just before the 1130 GMT (2:30pm local time) kick-off.

One person was killed and 37 injured, including two who were said to be in a serious condition with head and chest injuries.

Fans had queued outside the stadium nine hours before the start of the eagerly-awaited match with Liverpool star Sadio Mane in the line-up of 2018 World Cup qualifiers Senegal.

The result left Senegal and Madagascar -- who lie 83 places below their opponents in the world rankings -- as co-Group A leaders with four points each after two rounds. Senegal beat Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in the first round 15 months ago while consistently improving Madagascar triumphed 3-1 in Sudan.

Moussa Konate volleyed the visitors into a 27th-minute lead in Antananarivo and Paulin Voavy levelled a minute before half-time by scoring in a goalmouth scramble.

Keita Balde put Senegal ahead again on 62 minutes with a shot into the corner after a solo run only for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to concede an own-goal five minutes later.

Mane, who scored his fourth goal of the season for Liverpool in a win at Leicester City last weekend, was well policed by the Malagasy defence.

On Saturday, Equatorial Guinea edged Sudan 1-0 in Malabo through an Emilio Nsue goal in the other Group A match and are third with three points.

Group winners and runners-up qualify for the 2019 Cup of Nations in Cameroon, which will be the first to feature 24 nations, up from 16 last year

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Senegal saves Africa from embarrassment at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Tunisia, Senegal aim to turn things around for Africa
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: the what, the why and the how of it
RELATED STORY
Why Africa hasn't won the FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
Nations League starts in drab style with Germany-France draw
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Senegal - 5 key Players to...
RELATED STORY
Salah's spats with Egypt in spotlight in African qualifying
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Can Roberto Mancini...
RELATED STORY
AFC nations in the World Cup 2018 and their performances
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League Explained: Preview, Groups, Format,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT MAD SEN
2 - 2
 Madagascar vs Senegal
FA Cup 2018-19
12 Sep HAR HEN 12:15 AM Harlow Town vs Hendon
12 Sep YAT SAL 12:15 AM Yate Town vs Salisbury
12 Sep BAN WEY 12:15 AM Banbury United vs Weymouth
12 Sep WAL BEC 12:15 AM Walton Casuals vs Beckenham Town
12 Sep WHY COR 12:15 AM Whyteleafe vs Corinthian-Casuals
12 Sep SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
12 Sep LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
12 Sep ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
12 Sep BER COG 12:15 AM Berkhamsted vs Coggeshall Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us